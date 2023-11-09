Sarath Kumar, Mohan Babu come together for ‘Kannappa’

HYDERABAD: Actor-producer Vishnu Manchu’s upcoming film 'Kannappa' has now roped in Tamil and Telugu cinema superstars Sarath Kumar and Mohan Babu.



Blending in grandiose VFX, set designs with the flair of star power, the film's casting of these two superstars makes it a grand spectacle cutting across the entire South board.

A veteran and versatile actor, Nattair's (another title used for Sarath Kumar) career has spanned decades as he has acted in over 145 films predominantly in Tamil, and ja a well known figure throughout the South.

Boasting an impressive filmography, he has made notable successes in movies like 'Bunny,' 'Bharat Ane Nenu,' 'Jaya Janaki Nayaka,' and most recently 'Bhagavanth Kesari’. In addition, he will also be seen in the Malayalam film ‘Bandra’ alongside actors Dileep and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Pedarayudu (a title for Mohan Babu) has a career which has spanned decades as he has starred in over 500 films. Some of his most acclaimed films include 'Pedarayudu', 'Yamadonga', and 'Premabhishekam' among others.

The story of 'Kannappa' revolves around the legendary warrior Kannappa, who has been touted as one of the greatest devotees of Lord Shiva which made him a legend in the circle of the devotees of Mahadev.

His transition from a hunter to a warrior to a saint willing to pluck his own eyes out for the God earned him the title of Nayanar. The film was announced at the Srikalahasteeswara temple which holds an important place in the film’s narrative as this is the spot where Kannappa willingly blinded himself, earning his blessings from Lord Shiva and becoming the revered legend.

Helmed by director Mukesh Kumar Singh, renowned for his work on the ‘Mahabharat’ series, the film is a strong blend of star power, compelling storytelling, and powerful visuals, poising itself to be a grand fantasy of epic proportions which can potentially have a great impact on Indian cinema in years to come.