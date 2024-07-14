Begin typing your search...

Earlier, in an interview with DT Next, Sri Ganesh shared that the story involves travel that revolves around human drama.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|14 July 2024 3:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-07-14 15:51:53.0  )
Sarath Kumar, Devayani, Meetha Raghunath onboard Siddharth 40
Sarath Kumar; Devayani

CHENNAI: On Sunday, the makers of actor Siddharth's 40th film announced that Sarath Kumar, Devayani and Meetha Raghunath are onboard the film. Helmed by Sri Ganesh of 8 Thottakkal fame, the film is produced by Arun Viswa, under the banner Shanthi Talkies.

Earlier, in an interview with DT Next, Sri Ganesh shared that the story involves travel that revolves around human drama. Details regarding the other cast and crew are kept under wraps.

Sarath Kumar and Devayani have worked together in various films like Suryavamsam, Paattali and Thenkasi Pattinam. Sarath Kumar has Mr X in the pipeline. Devayani, who made her onscreen appearance six years ago, has Jayam Ravi’s Genie in her kitty. Meetha was last seen in Good Night (2023).

Siddharth 40Sarath KumarDevayaniMeetha RaghunathShanthi Talkiestravel story
DTNEXT Bureau

