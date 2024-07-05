Santosh Sivan receives 'AVM’s Master of Cinematography Award'

CHENNAI: Popular cinematographer Santosh Sivan was honored with the prestigious Pierre Angenieux Excellens in Cinematography award at the Cannes Film Festival for his exceptional contributions to world cinema.

In recognising his achievement, the legendary cinematographer Padma Shri Santosh Sivan was honored with “AVM’s Master of Cinematography Award” by Mr. Ravi Kottarakara, President, Film Federation of India, President, South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce in the presence of Mr. AVM. K. Shanmugam, Managing Director, AVM Productions (P) Ltd. at the “AVM’s Master Awards 2024” on 4th July, 2024. Dr. N. Bhuma, Principal, Avichi College of Arts & Science, Ms. G. Abhinaya, Head of the Viscom Dept., Avichi College of Arts & Science, Mr. C. J. Rajkumar, Cinematographer/Author, Mr. Chezhian, National Award Winning Cinematographer & Director, and Mr. Sevilo Raja, Joint Secretary, SICA, were present during the occasion.