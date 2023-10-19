Santhanam’s next titled '80s Buildup'

CHENNAI: Produced by KE Gnanavelraja, under the banner Studio Green, Santhanam is all set to take the audience on a laughter ride with his upcoming film '80s Buildup'.

The title and the first-look poster of the film was released by the makers on Wednesday.

The film is written and directed by S Kalyaan of 'Jackpot' and 'Gulaebhagavali' fame.



The first look poster gives a retro vibe with Santhanam going on a bike ride with Radhika Preethi, who will play the female lead.

Apart from them, the film also features KS Ravikumar, Munishkanth, Redin Kingsley, Rajendran, and Mansoor Ali Khan in prominent roles.



'80s Buildup' will have music by Ghibran. MS Bharathi is the editor and Jacob Rathinaraj handles the camera.

