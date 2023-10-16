Santhanam’s next enters final stage

CHENNAI: Helmed by Anand Narayan, Santhanam is all set for his upcoming yet-to-be-titled film. It is bankrolled by GN Anbuchezhian, under the banner Gopuram Films. Debutant Priyalaya is playing the female lead in the project.

Along with them, Thambi Ramaiah and late actor Manobala are playing prominent roles in the film. The star cast includes Munishkanth, Vivek Prasanna, Bala Saravanan, Maran, and Cool Suresh to name a few.

The makers state that Santhanam’s characterization in the film will gain youngsters’ attention and the film will be a celebration for the actor’s fans. D Imman is composing the music for the film and lyrics are penned by filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and Muthamil.

With all your blessings, started dubbing for my next with @gopuram_films’ ProdNo5



Extremely happy to be associated with Prestigious @Gopuram_Cinemas Produced by G.N. Anbuchezhian sir!



Directed by @dirnanand, An @immancomposer Musical.#GNAnbuchezhian… pic.twitter.com/2fitU7ojag — Santhanam (@iamsanthanam) October 14, 2023

The film has reached the final post-production stage, whose shooting happened in and around Chennai. Om Narayan is handling the camera and M Thiyagarajan is the editor for the project.



The title, first look and release date of the film will be announced by the makers soon.