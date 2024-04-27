Santhanam’s Inga Naan Thaan Kingu trailer out

CHENNAI: Following the character reveal earlier this week, the makers of Santhanam’s Inga Naan Thaan Kingu unveiled the trailer on Friday. The two-minute 44 second-video clip showcases the life of the protagonist, who gets into unforeseen trouble when he is publicly announced as a bomber.

Helmed by Anand Narayan and bankrolled by GN Anbuchezhian, under the banner Gopuram Films, the film features Priyalaya, Bala Saravanan, Thambi Ramaiah, Munishkanth, Vivek Prasanna, and Cool Suresh in prominent roles.

D Imman has composed music for the film and the lyrics are penned by filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and Muthamil. Inga Naan Thaan Kingu is scheduled for release on May 10.

Meanwhile, Santhanam was last seen comic Vadakkupatti Ramasamy, marking his second collaboration with Karthik Yogi, after Dikkiloona.