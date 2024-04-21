Santhanam’s Inga Naan Thaan Kingu to hit screens on May 10

CHENNAI: A couple of months ago, Kamal Haasan unveiled the first-look poster of Santhanam’s Inga Naan Thaan Kingu. On Saturday, the makers of the film announced that the film will release on May 10. Anand Narayan, director of Vijay Anthony’s India Pakistan, helms the project.

Sharing a new poster from the film, the makers took to their X account and wrote, “Get ready to laugh till your sides ache! #IngaNaanThaanKingu hits theatres on May 10th! Don’t miss the comedy galatta! Presented by #GNAnbuchezhian Sir, Produced by @ Sushmitaanbu ing @iamsanthanam & @Priyalaya_ubd dir by @dirnanand @ immancomposer Musical (sic).”

Billed to be a comedy-entertainer, Inga Naan Thaan Kingu stars debutant Priyalaya as the female lead. The other cast includes Thambi Ramaiah, the late actor Mano Bala and Munishkanth, among others.



Sushmita Anbuchezhian is bankrolling the movie. National Award-winning music composer D Imman handling the music. M Thiyagarajan does the editing, while Om Narayan takes care of the cinematography.

