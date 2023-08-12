Sans spl shows, 'Jailer' breaks Rs 100-crore mark in BO collection

CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth’s 'Jailer' has shattered various records at the box-office by collecting Rs 96.2 crore on the opening.

It is to be noted that these numbers are the highest for any Tamil film without the 1 am and 4 am shows-- fondly called as special shows by the audience, for which tickets are sold for an exorbitant rate starting from Rs 1,000 and going upto Rs 5,000.

After the Tamil Nadu government cancelled special shows, 'Jailer' has still managed to breach the Rs 100 crore mark early on Friday morning with the first show starting at 9 am.

The film is expected to cross the Rs 150 crore mark on or before August 15 and is expected to have a strong theatrical run throughout this month.

Trade pundits in Tamil industry say that Jailer has set a benchmark in the box-office and will not be an easy record to break in the next few months at least.







