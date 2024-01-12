Sanjay Kapoor shares his working experience with Sriram Raghavan

MUMBAI: Actor Sanjay Kapoor, who is known for his work in 'The Fame Game', 'Bloody Daddy' and many more, is recently seen in Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas', starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. Kapoor shared his working experience with the director and what made him say, 'yes' to the film.'

He said, "I got a call from Sriram sir regarding a film which he wanted me to be a part of called 'Merry Christmas', and on my way to his office, I was hoping my role is good because I love him and the work he has done, be it 'Badlapur', 'Johnny Gaddaar', 'Ek Hasina Thi' or 'Andhadhun'. I have been an ardent fan of Sriram Raghavan kind of cinema."

While sharing what made him join the cast of the movie, he added, "When he narrated to me the script of 'Merry Christmas' and my character in the film, I knew it's a thriller but once my character comes in the second half, he changes the course of the film. It's a very colourful role and I knew it would benefit me. I was very confident about the way it would be directed by Sriram sir. So, I immediately said yes to the film."

He expressed his gratitude towards the director and said, "Today, when the people are loving my work and performance in 'Merry Christmas', I knew Sriram sir wanted me to do the role that he offered me. I am glad that I am a part of this fabulous project and I got the chance to work with one of my favourite directors."

'Merry Christmas' has been shot in two languages, with different supporting actors. The Hindi version also features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand.

On the other hand, the Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles. Sharing the experience of working with director Sriram Raghavan, actor Katrina Kaif earlier said that working with Sriram Raghavan was a dream come true for her.

"I feel incredibly fortunate to have had that opportunity. He's a phenomenal director with an incredible mind, and being on his set is like entering a whole different world."

"He's an amazing collaborator, both as a filmmaker and as a person. It was a very intense experience, especially doing the film in two languages. All of us have been very passionate about making this film from day 1 and are very excited for the release," she added.

'Merry Christmas' released in theatres today.