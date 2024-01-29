Sanghi is not an expletive: Rajinikanth clarifies Aishwaryaa's 'Lal Salaam' speech

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth issued a clarification on his daughter and director Aishwaryaa's speech in the Lal Salaam audio launch event, where she said her father is not a Sanghi (Hindu right-winger).



He met the journalists at the Chennai airport on Monday.

On being asked about his daughter's 'Sanghi' statement, Rajini said, "Sanghi is not a derogatory word my daughter did not term it that way. Aishwaryaa was upset with people typecasting me as a 'Sanghi' since I am a spiritual person who respects all faiths."

He further added her speech was not intended to garner publicity for their film.

At the Lal Salaam audio launch event, Aishwaryaa voiced her reservations about her father being called a "Sanghi" and said had he been one he wouldn't have been a part of her film.

Lal Salaam, backed by Lyca Production's Subaskaran starring Vikranth and Vishnu Vishal, will have a worldwide release on February 9. Rajinikanth will make an extended cameo appearance in the film.