Sandeep Kumaar returns to TV after 2 years, says he never took break from work

MUMBAI: 'Thapki Pyar Ki 2' actor Sandeep Kumaar is returning back to the small screen after two years with the drama 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'.



The actor said he never took a break from work but was exploring the digital space.

Sandeep said: "I'm happy to return back to doing a TV show. I'm back after two years and the excitement is the same as it was before, during the time I was making my debut. When I got the opportunity for 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'... I just couldn't say ‘no’ because the show is very popular and my family also enjoys watching it."

The actor, who is known for featuring in shows like 'Bahu Begum', 'Manmohini' and 'Tera Mera Saath Rahe', will essay the role of Manav in Samridhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhami-starrer 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'.

Sandeep shared, "Manav is a very charming and positive personality, who always carries a smile on his face. He is a doctor by profession. He is escaping marriage but somehow is influenced by Manish Goenka (Sachin Tyagi) and Vikas Bharadwaj (Jay Zaveri) to meet Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe). The story will bring lots of new twists and turns and I'm playing a prominent role."

The actor started his career as a background dancer in many Bollywood films. He later acted in movies such as 'Racket' and 'Jabariya Jodi'.

He said that he took a break from TV to explore the digital space.

Sandeep added: "I never took a break from my work. I enjoy acting and for the last two years I was shooting for music videos and digital projects. I did ‘Crime Aaj Kal’ Season 1 and 2. I was also part of 'Adrishyam' and 'Hurry Om Hurry'.”

“I always want to grow as an actor and don't wish to limit myself. I'm a theatre artist too."