Sandeep Bhaiyya, Abhilash, Guri to return with ‘Aspirants’ S2 on Oct 25

MUMBAI: The superhit streaming show ‘Aspirants’, which stars Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja, and Namita Dubey, is returning with its second season.

It will follow the journey of its characters -- Abhilash, Guri, and Sandeep as they navigate life through love, career, ambition, and dreams, only difference: the stakes will be much higher this time around.

The second season of the show will bow on OTT on October 25.

It showcases the journey of characters who meet during their preparations for UPSC but choose different paths of life as it throws oddballs at them.

Shreyansh Pandey, head of TVF Originals, said: "We are truly proud of the eclectic slate of content we've created over the years, with ‘Aspirants’ topping charts across India. ‘Aspirants’ is a riveting story of human aspirations, friendships, and the transformative power of ambition and thinking big. Prime Video and TVF have had a robust journey so far and we hope that the latest season of our passion project will add another feather in our cap as creators.”

Created by The Viral Fever (TVF), the engaging drama is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki. It will drop on Prime Video on October 25.