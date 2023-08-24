Sana Amin Sheikh opens up about her role in 'Scam 2003:The Telgi story'

MUMBAI: The upcoming crime-drama series ‘Scam 2003: The Telgi story’ is one of the most anticipated Indian serials of this year, featuring a strong cast, renowned creative heads all the while telling the story of real-life fraudster Abdul Karim Telgi. Popular radio jockey and TV actress Sana Amin Sheikh will also be seen in the drama and has shared details about her character in the series.

Detailing her character, the actress said: “In the show, I play Telgi’s wife Nasifa, who was an integral part of his life, who stood by him through thick and thin. The prep process was fascinating, for me to be in the shoes of someone so closely related to the mastermind behind such a huge scam in our country.”

“However, the equation they share adds more layers to their characters and brings to light a side unknown to the world. I am very excited about the show’s release and the audience to experience the world of Abdul Karim Telgi.”

Sharing her excitement about being part of the series, Sana Amin Sheikh added: “I am a fan of Hansal sir's work, the experience of working on the ‘Scam 2003’ set, under the guidance of prolific filmmakers like him & Tushar sir along with the whole team is something I feel honoured about.

In addition to Sana Amin Sheikh, veteran Marathi actor-producer Bharat Jadhav who is popular for his comic roles in Marathi movies and shows will play the character of Bhopalkar.

Detailing his character, Bharat Jadhav said “My role in ‘Scam 2003’ is very different and unique from whatever I have done before. He is shrewd and cunning as a character and can go to any lengths to get his work going. It was a challenging character for me. I can’t wait for the audience and my fans to see me in a new avatar.”

The show is helmed by National award-winning director Hansal Mehta and directed by Tushar Hiranandani. In addition, it also features a strong cast comprising of Gagan Dev Riar who will play Abdul Karim Telgi.

Alongside him, ‘Scam 2003’ features an ensemble cast of comprising of Sana Amin Sheikh, Bhavana Balsaver, J. D. Chakravarthy, Bharat Dabholkar, Marathi actor Bharat Jadhav, all of them playing pivotal characters in the show.

Other actors who will be part of the show include Shashank Ketkar, Talat Aziz, Nikhil Ratnaparkhi, Vivek Mishra, Hitha Chandrashekhar, Ajay Jadhav, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amit Soni, Abhinay Bansode, Vyom Sharma, Mohd. Yusuf Khan, Syed Raza, Sanjay Borkar, who will be seen in supporting roles.

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with StudioNEXT, the series is based on one of India's biggest scams by Abdul Karim Telgi, which is one India’s biggest scams to date.

The notorious financial fraudster on the basis of fake currency, fake postal stamps and check fraud was able to steal over Rs. 30,000 crore before being caught in 2006 and sentenced to 30 years in jail, though he died from meningitis in 2017.

‘Scam 2003: The Telgi story’ is all set to premiere on September 1. It will stream exclusively on Sony LIV.