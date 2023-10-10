Samarpit Golani, Amitabh unite to create inspiring anthem for 37th National Games

MUMBAI: Ace composer Samarpit Golani has collaborated with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan to create the theme song for the 37th National Games.

Golani, known for his spiritual and religious compositions, has crafted a heartfelt anthem as a tribute to India and its athletes who proudly represent the nation on the global stage.

Taking to X, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, "MUSIC COMPOSER SAMARPIT GOLANI CREATES STIRRING ANTHEM FOR 37TH NATIONAL GAMES WITH AMITABH BACHCHAN... Produced under the banner of Badi Picture Entertainment, the theme song of #37thNationalGames boasts of the legendary voice of #AmitabhBachchan, with vocals by #SwaroopKhan and #NandniSharma and lyrics penned by #SushilKumar. The anthem is mixed by #VijayDayal at #YRFStudios."

When asked about the influence of Bachchan on the anthem, Samarpit Golani said, "He is the embodiment of energy and inspiration for all." Bachchan's genuine admiration for the anthem reflects its profound impact. Alone, one can achieve little, but together, we can accomplish the extraordinary." The anthem's lyrics are a poignant ode to patriotism, igniting a deep sense of national pride. Lines like "Khel Aisa, Khel Jaisa Koi Bhi Khela Na Ho" resonate deeply, urging individuals to chase their aspirations relentlessly."



The theme song for the 37th National Games also has the amazing voices of Swaroop Khan and Nandini Sharma, as well as lyrics written by Sushil Kumar.

The anthem is mixed by Vijay Dayal at YRF Studios and is produced under the banner of Badi Picture Entertainment. Meanwhile, Samarpit has given numerous hit devotional songs that include 'Shambhu Shankar,' 'Shiva Mantra (Shiva Namaha),' 'Hari Sundar Nand Mukunda Hari Narayan Hari Bol' and many more.

He was recently honoured by the Honourable Governor of Goa, Mr. P. S. Sreedharan Pillai, and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, at a prestigious event hosted at the governor's residence in Goa, in recognition of his remarkable contribution to music.

Big B, on the other hand, was last seen in the family entertainer film 'Uunchai' along with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani.

Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film got positive responses from the audience.

He will next be seen in 'Project K' alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. He will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's next courtroom drama film 'Section 84'. After 32 years, Amitabh will reunite with star Rajinikanth in 'Thalaivar 170'.

TJ Gnanavel directs Thalaivar 170. Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, Tushara Vijayan, Rana Daggubati, and Fahadh Faasil have also been cast as extras. Rajinikanth is expected to play a retired police officer in the film.