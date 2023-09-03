Begin typing your search...

Samantha-Vijay's 'Kushi' earns Rs 30.1 cr worldwide on day one

Producer Mythri Movie Makers shared the movie's opening day collection on its official page on X, formerly known as Twitter.

ByPTIPTI|3 Sep 2023 11:04 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-03 11:05:18.0  )
Samantha-Vijays Kushi earns Rs 30.1 cr worldwide on day one
HYDERABAD: Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer romantic drama 'Kushi' has raised Rs 30.1 crore worldwide on the first day of its release, the makers said Saturday.

"Blockbuster Family Entertainer #Kushi... Sensational Day 1 with 30.1 CR GROSS WORLDWIDE and a super strong Day 2 on cards," the post read.

The Telugu-language film is directed by "Majili" helmer Shiva Nirvana.

The film marks second collaboration between Prabhu and Deverakonda after the 2018 Telugu biographical drama 'Mahanati', based on the life of actor Savitri.

Vijay DeverakondaSamantha Ruth PrabhuSamantha Vijay DeverakondaSamanthaKushiMythri Movie MakersMahanati
PTI

