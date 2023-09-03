Samantha-Vijay's 'Kushi' earns Rs 30.1 cr worldwide on day one

HYDERABAD: Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer romantic drama 'Kushi' has raised Rs 30.1 crore worldwide on the first day of its release, the makers said Saturday.

Producer Mythri Movie Makers shared the movie's opening day collection on its official page on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Blockbuster Family Entertainer #Kushi... Sensational Day 1 with 30.1 CR GROSS WORLDWIDE and a super strong Day 2 on cards," the post read.

The Telugu-language film is directed by "Majili" helmer Shiva Nirvana.

The film marks second collaboration between Prabhu and Deverakonda after the 2018 Telugu biographical drama 'Mahanati', based on the life of actor Savitri.