Samantha to receive IIFA Utsavam’s Woman Of The Year in Indian Cinema

CHENNAI: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was last seen in Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda, to be honoured with the prestigious Woman Of The Year in Indian Cinema award at IIFA Utsavam’s global tour, starting off in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. This is to recognise her contributions to the Tamil and Telugu film industries.



Sharing her thoughts on receiving the award, Samantha said, “IIFA Utsavam has always been special and I am so glad to join its global tour. It’s also a gentle reminder for me as an artiste and a woman to continue pushing my boundaries and embrace the endless possibilities that this incredible journey offers.”

IIFA Utsavam is all set to celebrate the triumphs of south Indian cinema by uniting the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries, showcasing their rich tapestry of talent, creativity, and storytelling to a global audience.

Taking place on September 6 and 7 under His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, IIFA Utsavam is being held in partnership with The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral.