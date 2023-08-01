Samantha shells fitness goals with cute workout video with her cat Gelato

CHENNAI: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was on a much-needed vacation to Bali, is now back home, and on Monday dropped a glimpse of her working out in the gym.

Recently, Samantha was on an acting break as she wanted to focus on her health, and undergo the treatment for autoimmune condition myositis. But, the fitness freak diva has returned back to India, and gave Monday motivation goals to her fans, with her new workout video.

Taking to the Instagram Stories, the actress shared the workout videos. In the clip, Samantha can be seen doing exercise with her pet cat Gelato. She is donning a black tee, grey shorts, and is seen cuddling her cat.

In another video, Samantha is heard saying, “Gelato, you need to work on your muscles”, adding that her gym instructor Junaid Shaikh “is very disappointed”, while the cat plays around.

On the work front, her next is Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. The romantic Telugu film will release on September 1.

The actress will also be seen in the remake of Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan.