Salman Khan's caring gesture for his mom on Sohail's birthday bash wins hearts

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan was seen escorting his mother to the car at his brother Sohail Khan's birthday celebration. His gesture melted the hearts of many of his fans. Salman, who is celebrating the success of his film 'Tiger 3', attended the party along with his parents and sisters.

The actor was seen taking his mother to the car while holding her hand and helping clear the path for her to go ahead while they were surrounded by photographers and fans. The actor looked stunning in his simple and casual attire which included a T-shirt and trousers.

Apart from him, Sohail's birthday celebration included his father Salim Khan, mothers Helen and Salma Khan, sister Alvira Khan, her husband Atul Agnihotri, and their daughter Alizeh Agnihotri. Along with her husband, actor Aayush Sharma, and their children, Ahil and Ayat Sharma, Salman's other sister Arpita Khan also made an appearance. Arpita donned a floor-length, black dress with a flowery design. She arrived with her family, wearing no jewellery, no cosmetics, and her hair parted. Aayush looked great in matching grey trousers and a T-shirt. Additionally, their children made adorable camera poses outside the venue.

It was also attended by Vatsal Sheth, Ishita Dutta, Baba Siddique, Iulia Vantur, Shabir Ahluwalia, Arbaaz, Arhaan Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'souza, Nikhil Dwivedi and Arman Malik and Mandana Karimi. Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman is currently enjoying the grand success of his recently released action thriller film 'Tiger 3'.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. Talking exclusively about the massive box office collection of 'Tiger 3', Salman told ANI, "It was Diwali time and the World Cup was going on and everyone's interest was in that but despite that the numbers that we have received are wonderful...we're very grateful and happy about it."

'Tiger 3' is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of 'War' and 'Pathaan'.