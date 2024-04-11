Salman Khan to star in A.R. Murugadoss’ ‘Sikandar’; release set for Eid 2025

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Eid on Thursday, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has announced his new film 'Sikandar' directed by A.R. Murugadoss.

The actor also announced the movie's release date, confirming that it will hit theaters on Eid 2025.

Taking to Twitter, Salman shared a glimpse, which had “Salman Khan in and as Sikandar”. The film is presented by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Salman captioned the announcement: “Iss Eid 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' aur 'Maidaan' ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar milo... Wish you all Eid Mubarak! #SajidNadiadwala Presents #Sikandar Directed by @ARMurugadoss @NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala #SikandarEid2025”

This is not the first time Salman is working with A.R. Murugadoss.

The two have previously worked together in ‘Jai Ho’, where he was the writer.

Murugadoss has worked on films such as 'Kaththi', 'Dheena' and 'Stalin', among many others.

His first Bollywood film was the 2008 Aamir Khan-starrer 'Ghajini', a Hindi remake of his Tamil film of the same name. He directed the action thriller 'Thuppaki' starring Vijay.

He has many other films to his credit, including Akshay Kumar’s ''Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty', '7aum Arivu' and Vijay-starrer 'Sarkar', to name a few.