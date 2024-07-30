Salman Khan surprises fans with cameo in nephew Ayaan Agnihotri's song 'Party Fever'

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has made a special cameo in his nephew Ayaan Agnihotri's song 'Party Fever'.

The new track 'Party Fever' features Ayaan Agnihotri as 'Agni' and singer Payal Dev.

As the track sets the stage with its peppy tunes and groovy beats, set against the backdrop of a party club, Salman enters the frame in his electrifying cameo and steals the show.The superstar can be seen introducing Ayaan Agnihotri as "Agni" with his indomitable swag.

Sharing the track's clip, Salman on Instagram wrote, "Party Fever Out Now! Everywhere.

Aur Music Video Dekhna Maat Bhulna ."

Ayaan is son of Salman's sister Alvira.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Salman will be seen headlining 'Sikandar'

'Sikandar' marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their previous successful collaborations 'Kick', 'Judwaa', and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'.Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film is set to release next Eid.

Recently, Salman shared a picture from the sets of the 'Sikandar'.In the picture, Salman is wearing a light blue shirt and smiling at a screen nearby.Film producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Murugadoss can be seen sharing a laugh with him.

"Looking forward to #Eid2025 with team #Sikandar #SajidNadiadwala's #SikandarDirected by @a.r.murugadoss Releasing in cinemas EID 2025," he captioned the post.

In May 2024, the production house officially announced the news on its social media handles that Rashmika Mandanna is part of the film.

"Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can't wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025!"Rashmika also took to her Instagram Stories to post, "You guys for a long time have been asking me for the next update and here it is. Surprise!! I'm truly grateful and honoured to be a part of Sikandar."