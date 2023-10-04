Salman Khan-starrer 'Tiger 3' trailer to be out on this date

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan is gearing up for his upcoming action-packed drama film 'Tiger 3'. While his fans are eagerly waiting for the release of his film, the makers have doubled their excitement with the announcement of the trailer release date of this much-anticipated project.

The official trailer for Salman Khan-starrer 'Tiger 3' will drop on October 16.

Yash Raj Films took to their official Instagram handle to share the update, "#Tiger3Trailer coming to roar louder than ever on 16th October. #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. "

Recently, taking to Instagram, Salman shared a video that he captioned, "Jab tak Tiger mara nahi. Tab tak Tiger hara nahi. #TigerKaMessage #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."



'Tiger Ka Message' revealed that Tiger is in peril after being framed as Enemy Number 1! The video sets up the plot of the film that will show how Tiger goes on a life-threatening mission to hunt down his enemies in this vengeful action entertainer.

Tiger wants to clear his name for his country, for his family and he won't stop at nothing. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is set to release on the occasion of Diwali 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

'Tiger 3' follows the events of 'War' and 'Pathaan'. The film also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead. Reportedly, it also stars Emraan Hashmi as an antagonist. However, no official announcement of Emraan's casting has been made yet.