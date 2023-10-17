Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, Raveena Tandon attend Hema Malini's 75 birthday bash

MUMBAI: Actor Hema Malini, fondly known as Bollywood's Dream Girl, turned 75 yesterday.

Marking her special day, she hosted a birthday bash for the members of the film industry. And guess what? The who's who of Bollywood arrived at the party to celebrate Hema Malini's birthday.

From Rekha, Anupam Kher, Jaya Bachchan to Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Raveena Tandon, a slew of stars marked their presence at Hema Malini's birthday celebrations in Mumbai.

For the occasion, Hema wore a stunning pink saree with statement jewellery.

Her daughter Esha amped up her fashion game in a golden gown.

Salman looked dapper in a black blazer that he paired with a black shirt and black jeans.

Raveena Tandon wore a shiny co-ord set.

Jackie Shroff posed for paps with a plant in his hand. Rani Mukerji arrived at the bash in a gorgeous blue saree.

Earlier in the day, Esha penned a note and shared pictures wishing her mother on her 75th birthday. She wrote, "Happy birthday mamm. Celebrating you today & forever.. a divine lady who lives life on her own terms with utmost grace & dignity.. a powerhouse.. A loving daughter & wife, compassionate mother, adorable grandmother, fantastic actor, graceful dancer, honest politician & the list can just go on & on..."

She also added, "You are a force .. blessed by your parents, loved by the nation & adored by your husband, daughters & grandchildren. There can be only one Dream girl one Hemamalini ..stay blessed, happy, healthy & strong. I love you." In the pictures, Esha gave a peck on her mother's cheek and also hugged her. Hema Malini is also a politician. She won the Mathura Lok Sabha seat for two consecutive terms in 2014 and 2019 on a BJP ticket. Before that, she was a member of the Rajya Sabha.

