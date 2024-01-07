Salman Khan makes a special request to BB makers to give fans a chance to enter the house

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan never leaves a chance to win the hearts of his fans. In the latest episode of 'Bigg Boss 17', the 'Dabangg' star humbly requested the makers of the episode to make special arrangements for fans to live inside the Bigg Boss house after the finale.

After concluding the episode, Salman said, "Bigg Boss maine suna hai ki aapke fans request kar rahe hai aapse ki unko bhi ek mauka diya jaye Bigg Boss ke ghar mein rehne ka toh kyun na unko is aalishan ghar mein rehne ka experience diya jaaye... toh is season ke gharwale jab ghar se bahar jayenge obviously finale ke baad toh ek mauka in fans ko zarur dedijiye. (I have heard that a lot of 'Bigg Boss' fans want to enter the house. So, why not give them a chance to live in the luxurious house? Of course, it can happen once the contestants vacate the house after the finale.)"

This particular part from the episode has been doing the rounds on the internet, leaving the Bigg Boss avid watchers extremely excited.

"Wowww....Sallu bhai rocks," a social media user commented.

"Salman truly loves his fans," another one wrote.

This comes after 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' winner Elvish Yadav recently shared a photo of fans waiting outside Salman's house as they all wanted to enter the Bigg Boss house.

They had hoardings that read "Please let us also live in the Bigg Boss house"

"Salman Bhai kuch systumn bithao aur inn fans ko entry dilwaoo (make some changes and get these fans to be part of Bigg Boss)," he captioned the post.

Now it is to be seen when and how fans will get a chance to enter the Bigg Boss house.