Salman Khan looks stylish in suit as he arrives at Umang 2023

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan on Saturday night attended the Mumbai Police annual event Umang in Mumbai.

Several pictures and videos of the 'Dabangg' actor surfaced on social media.





Salman looked dapper as he wore a dark blue suit over a dark blue shirt. He was seen posing in front of the shutterbugs.



The paps stationed at the event also wished the 'Kick' actor ahead of his birthday.

Apart from him, celebs like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Bobby Deol, Kirti Sanon, Tiger Shroff, Mrunal Thakur, Jackie Shroff, Vijay Varma and Janhvi Kapoor among others also attended the star-studded event.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Tiger 3'.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

Talking exclusively about the massive box office collection of 'Tiger 3', Salman told ANI, "It was Diwali time and the World Cup was going on and everyone's interest was in that but despite that the numbers that we have received are wonderful...we're very grateful and happy about it."

'Tiger 3' is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of 'War' and 'Pathaan'.

However, Salman has still not announced his next project.