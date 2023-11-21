Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's 'Tiger 3' earns Rs 376 cr in 8 days

MUMBAI: Actor Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer action film 'Tiger 3' has raised Rs 376 crore worldwide gross in eight days, the makers said on Monday.

A Yash Raj Films' project, 'Tiger 3' is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film released worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on November 12.

'Tiger 3' Rs 376 crore (8 days) worldwide gross. India Rs 280 crore gross, overseas Rs 96 crore gross," the studio posted on X.

'Tiger 3', set after the events of 'Pathaan', is a sequel to the 2017 film 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

The latest film in the YRF Spy Universe follows Salman’s eponymous spy as he races against time to save his family and country. It also stars Emraan Hashmi and has a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan.