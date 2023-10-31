"Salaar: Part 1 is Prashanth Neel's most ambitious action spectacle"

CHENNAI: The teaser of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has indeed given a short glimpse into its action-packed world. Under Prashanth Neel's vision, the film is expected to bring a unique kind of action.



A source close to prodution revealed, "Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is his biggest action film to date. Prashanth Neel always wanted to make an action spectacle which has never been seen in the Indian film industry and he feels that this is the best of his work in this domain. It is Prashanth Neel's most ambitious action spectacle."

Prashanth Neel has his own dynamic action universe that comprises the KGF universe. "Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire" will mark the first collaboration of Prashanth Neel with Prabhas.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film will be released in theaters on December 22, 2023.