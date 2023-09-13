'Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire' makers release official statement on film's postponement

CHENNAI: Actor Prabhas starrer 'Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire' is the hugely anticipated magnum opus coming from the prestigious production company Hombale Films.

The film directed by Prashanth Neel is moving at a fast pace in its post-production stage and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the actioner a grand experience for the masses across the nation and the globe.

The production house, Hombale Films, has come forward and shared a post on social media, thanking the audiences for their constant support and stating that the new release date of the much-awaited film will be announced soon.

Sharing the post on social media, Hombale Films captioned the post, "We deeply appreciate your unwavering support for #Salaar. With consideration, we must delay the original September 28 release due to unforeseen circumstances. Please understand this decision is made with care, as we're committed to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience. Our team is working tirelessly to meet the highest standards. The new release date will be revealed in due course. Stay with us as we make the final touches on #SalaarCeaseFire and thank you for being a part of this incredible journey. #SalaarComingSoon "

'Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire' is undoubtedly the most-anticipated film, and with the massive response to the teaser and the posters, everyone was eagerly awaiting the film.

Following the response to the teaser and the massive buzz around the film, the makers are ensuring to deliver a larger-than-life and unforgettable cinematic experience in all formats.