Begin typing your search...

Saif Ali Khan hospitalised

Actor Saif Ali Khan is not well. As per a source, the 'Hum Tum' star has been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital

ByANIANI|22 Jan 2024 12:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-01-22 12:30:43.0  )
Saif Ali Khan hospitalised
X

Saif Ali Khan (ANI)

MUMBAI: Actor Saif Ali Khan is not well.

As per a source, the 'Hum Tum' star has been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

Reportedly, Saif suffered a fracture. However, an official update regarding Saif's health is awaited.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif will be next seen in the Pan-India film 'Devara' alongside NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor.

The makers of Devara recently released the teaser in which NTR Jr was seen in a ruthless avatar.

The teaser begun by introducing seas, ships, and a world filled with bloodshed. NTR Jr roared as Devara in a different avatar.

The film is directed by Koratala Siva and has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

CinemaBollywoodHindi CinemaSaif Ali KhanHospitalisedKokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital
ANI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X