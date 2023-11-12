Saiee M. Manjrekar has exciting Diwali plans, shares her childhood memory

MUMBAI: Actress Saiee M. Manjrekar, who made her debut with ‘Dabangg 3’ and received unanimous praise for her work in the trilingual film ‘Major’, has shared her plans for Diwali.

Talking about what her day looks like on the occasion of Diwali, the actress told IANS: “I’m celebrating with my friends and family. We’re having a couple of parties and I’m so excited to dress up and decorate the house.”

The festive vibe has gripped the Manjrekar house and the excitement extends to the Diwali spread as well.

Sharing what she will gorge on on the auspicious day, the actress said: “Besan ladoo, shankarpali and chivda, basically everything mom makes at home and we love to indulge."

The actress also shared one precious childhood memory of Diwali as she said: “Making the rangoli with my cousins and making a fort with stones and other spare things was so much fun. Oh and also putting Uttan on diwali morning.”

Saiee is the daughter of actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar who is known for ‘Kaante’, ‘Wanted’, ‘Dabangg’, ‘Natsamrat’ and others.

She made her debut as a child artiste with the Marathi film ‘Kaksparsh’, worked with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in multilingual film ‘Dabangg 3’ and her 2022 film ‘Major’ was a trilingual release starring Telugu actor Adivi Sesh.

The actress, who has teamed up with Telugu star Ram Pothineni for her next film, has two films lined up for the release, ‘Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay’ in which she will share the screen with Punjabi music star Guru Randhawa, and ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ which is helmed by Neeraj Pandey of ‘Special 26’ fame.