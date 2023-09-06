Sachin, Sanath Jayasuriya unveil trailer of Muralitharan’s biopic 800

MUMBAI: As we had reported earlier, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and former Sri Lankan all-rounder Sanath Jayasuriya unveiled the trailer of 800 The Movie. The trailer unveiling ceremony took place in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Filmmakers Venkat Prabhu and Pa Ranjith were also present at the event. The film is the biopic of Srilankan legendary off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan and aims to shed light on the untold side of his life.

During the trailer release event, Muralitharan said, “I am very proud because Sachin and Sanath launched the trailer for me. This project has been going on for five years and now it has become a reality. Hopefully, people will enjoy the film.”

Sachin and Murali’s on-field rivalry was always a treat for cricket fans. They have faced each other 66 times with Muralitharan dismissing Tendulkar 13 times. However, Sachin has managed to average 46 against the island nation.

Written and directed by MS Sripathy, Slumdog Millionaire fame actor Madhurr Mittal will be portraying the role of the spinner in 800. It also stars Nasser, Narain and Mahima Nambiar, among others.

The film is produced by Movie Train Motion Pictures and Ghibran is composing the music. 800 is all set to release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and English.