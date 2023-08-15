Sachin likely to attend 800's pre-release event

CHENNAI: Former Indian legendary batsman, Sachin Tendulkar has been approached to grace the grand pre-release event of the iconic Sri Lankan off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan's biopic 800 that will take place in September. Actor Madhur Mittal, who rose to fame with his role of Salim in Slumdog Millionaire will be portraying Murali on screen. Sources from Mumbai's sporting circles told DT Next, "Sachin Tendulkar is most likely to attend the event. The venue and the date of the event will be announced by the makers as per Sachin's availability. It is likely to take place either in Mumbai or any of the southern cities." There is also a speculation that Sachin Tendulkar has played a cameo in the movie.

Sachin and Murali's on-field rivalry was always a treat for cricket fans. They have faced each other 66 times with Muralitharan dismissing Tendulkar 13 times. However, Sachin has managed to average 46 against the island nation. India have won 27 of those matches while Sri Lanka winning 26. The last time they faced each other was in the 2011 World Cup final in which India had the last laugh. However, they both shared a great camaraderie off the cricketing field and always complimented each other. It would be interesting to see the tidbits they share from their cricketing encounters when they take the stage on the day of the pre-release event. Directed by MS Sripathy, 800 The Movie also stars Mahima Nambiar, Narain and Nassar in lead roles.