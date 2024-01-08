'Saahasi: Dateline Singapore': Short film explores reportage of 2012 Delhi gangrape

SINGAPORE: A group of 20 Singapore-based Indian professionals have joined hands for a short film, narrating how two journalists belonging to different schools of thought reported about the 2012 Delhi gangrape victim who was airlifted from New Delhi to a hospital in the city state in an effort to save her life.

Titled "Saahasi: Dateline Singapore", the 27-minute short is directed and produced by Zafar Anjum. It was released on YouTube on January 5.

According to Anjum, the idea of "Saahasi" came from Singaporean journalist Gurdip Singh.

"I was attracted to the idea because the film had a kernel of truth in it. It tries to shine a spotlight on the slide that we have seen in media ethics in many parts of the world. There are many strands in the story in that sense and we have tried our best to give a sensitive treatment to all the elements," the filmmaker said.

A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as "Nirbhaya (the fearless one)", was raped and assaulted by six men inside a bus in south Delhi on December 16, 2012, before being thrown out of the moving vehicle. She died from her injuries on December 29 in Singapore's Mount Elizabeth Hospital, where she was flown by air-ambulance.

Singh, who has reported from Southeast Asia for over four decades, said this was "one of the most unfortunate assignments" of his career. Singh also features as himself in the short film.

Sunita Lad Bhamray, executive producer and writer of "Saahasi", described the short as a bold step into uncharted territories, demonstrating a commitment to pushing creative boundaries.

The film also features Singapore-based business executive turned actor Veena Puthran Bangera, who played a TV journalist named Garima.