Rubina Dilaik unwinds from 'mommy duties', hubby Abhinav reveals fun day plan with twins

MUMBAI: Actress Rubina Dilaik, who is currently enjoying her motherhood phase, on Saturday dropped a candid video of herself taking an off from the mommy duties, while her husband Abhinav Shukla shared the day plan with their twin daughters.



Rubina and Abhinav have recently become parents to the twin daughters -- Jeeva and Edhaa.

The ‘Saas Bina Sasural’ actress is an ardent social media user, and enjoys 9.5 million followers on Instagram.

The actress shared a behind-the-scenes video, wherein she can be seen getting her hair styled in a salon.

Rubina is wearing a blue co-ord set, and flaunts her hairstyle, while soaking in the winter sun.

The video was titled as: “POV: When you manage sometime off from Mommy Duties”.

Rubina gave the music of the track “Apa Fer Milaange” to her video, and wrote in caption: “Now there’s no #me #time left but, I am loving it”, followed by a red heart emoji.

Her husband Abhinav commented on the video and said: “Don’t worry Daddy is having a party with E & J, had 60-90ml milk respectively, watching the ceiling lamp & listening to some Punjabi music”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rubina was last seen in 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10', and Abhinav was seen in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’.