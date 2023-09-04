RRR writer to script Kichcha Sudeep’s upcoming film

BENGALURU: On the occasion of Kiccha Sudeep’s birthday on Saturday, a mega project was announced with him that will be produced and directed by R Chandru, and the script is supervised by writer V Vijayendra Prasad, known for pan-India hits RRR and Bahubali.

The film will likely be released next year on Sudeep’s birthday. The poster released in this connection claimed the project as ‘Global movie’. R Chandru earlier collaborated with Sudeep for Kabzaa that was released pan-India in multiple languages.

With the new film, the team is looking at global audiences and will be made on a large scale.