Begin typing your search...
RRR writer to script Kichcha Sudeep’s upcoming film
The film will likely be released next year on Sudeep’s birthday. The poster released in this connection claimed the project as ‘Global movie’
BENGALURU: On the occasion of Kiccha Sudeep’s birthday on Saturday, a mega project was announced with him that will be produced and directed by R Chandru, and the script is supervised by writer V Vijayendra Prasad, known for pan-India hits RRR and Bahubali.
The film will likely be released next year on Sudeep’s birthday. The poster released in this connection claimed the project as ‘Global movie’. R Chandru earlier collaborated with Sudeep for Kabzaa that was released pan-India in multiple languages.
With the new film, the team is looking at global audiences and will be made on a large scale.
Next Story