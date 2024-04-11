Romeo will provide the audience with lots of laughter: Vijay Antony

CHENNAI: Vijay Antony is a journalist's delight. He doesn't mince words and there is a strong reason behind each of his statements. He can give you multiple perspectives and point of views for each of his actions. "There have been few hits and misses but at the end of the day I am happy about the decisions I have made. Even as a producer, there have been hits and misses, but I am happy that I worked with conviction. Romeo will be one such film, which was done with a lot of honesty and I am sure it will strike a chord with the audience upon its release," says Vijay Antony.

An actor, composer, director and a producer, wearing multiple hats isn't a lot for Vijay Antony. "You see it as separate departments. But for me it is all one. Everything comes under cinema and when I listen to a story, I hear a filmmaker out as the audience. A story should have the criteria of pulling me into the theatre as a viewer. Only then, I agree to do it as an actor or a technician. When it came to Romeo's narration by filmmaker Vinayak Vaithianathan, it touched me musically and agreed to produce it as well. After we completed the film, Barath Dhanasekhar, the composer of the film, delivered what we were looking for through music and elevated the narration. Romeo will be a fun film and will provide the families with a lot of laughter. There is Mirnalini Ravi, Yogi Babu and VTV Ganesh, who have put up a good show," he adds.

Naan, Saithaan, Yaman, Kolaigaran, Kolai, Rattham, and now Romeo are some of Vijay Antony film's titles that have created intrigue throughout the years. "Yes. Titles should be catchy. We all have a name and along with it comes a few unique qualities. Likewise, a story with unique qualities should be complemented with a catchy title," says the actor-composer.

Mirnalini Ravi and Vijay Antony

His latest concert in Tiruchy, witnessed a good crowd and Chennaiites rang in 2024, a day earlier with Vijay Antony's concert in the heart of the city on December 30 last year. He opens up that concerts are his way of unwinding. "I don't visit pubs and shake a leg on the dance floor. Meanwhile, movies and shoots keep me busy throughout the year. I sing, shout, and dance without being conscious of cameras on me in concerts. It has been good fun," he laughs.



Having known him for a few years, he has been focusing on work and we remind him to take some time out and go on a vacation. "I have to complete my other work commitments and I wonder if I will have time to travel in the next few months. But point noted, I shall definitely plan a vacation with my family soon," signs off Vijay Antony.