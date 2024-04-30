Role in Quotation Gang will be bigger than Muthazhagu: Priyamani

CHENNAI: As National award-winning actor Priyamani walked in for a store launch at Phoenix Marketcity, people were waiting to catch a glimpse of their favourite Muthazhagu from Paruthiveeran in fanfare. As she walked in wearing a blue saree and a diamond necklace to compliment it well, fans cheered for her. The actor has been receiving overwhelming response for her role of Rajeshwari Swaminathan in the recently-released film, Article 370.

“There are a lot of takeaways from the film. My biggest takeaway was what our country went through for the article to be abrogated. The best part is that the mission was completed without a single life being lost. It is common to have some bloodshed in operations of such a huge magnitude. So, what the PMO did and people on ground-- our Jawaans did was commendable,” she said.

It has been over a decade since Priyamani was last seen in a straight Tamil film. Her fans have been wanting to see her on the big screen. “I know it has been a while but my upcoming Tamil film Quotation Gang has just been censored,” she reveals. The actor will be seen playing a ruthless contract killer and the glimpses reminded us of Muthazhagu in a new avatar. “This is going to be bigger than that. I am excited for it. There will be more updates on Quotation Gang in the coming days,” she adds before she waves at her fans and makes her way through the crowd.