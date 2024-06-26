Rohit Saraf in talks to join Kamal Haasan starrer 'Thug Life'

MUMBAI: After impressing the audience with his performance in 'Ishq Vishk Rebound', now Rohit Saraf is in talks to join 'Thug Life' starring Kamal Haasan, which is helmed by legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam.

While details about Rohit's role remain under wraps, the news has already generated excitement among his fans. Interestingly, the film marks Rohit's debut in the pan-India world.

As per a source quote provided by Rohit's team, "Rohit has already started shooting for the film and will be seen playing a key catalyst in the story." The source also stated, "Mani Ratnam is expected to call it a film wrap by August 2024. The makers are looking at a December 2024 release at this point of time." The film is touted as a gangster drama.'Thug Life' directed by Mani Ratnam and co-produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies. The film stars Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Abhirami, and Nasser. The film's music was composed by AR Rahman. Recently, Ali Fazal joined 'Thug Life' team.

Last year, ahead of Kamal Haasan's birthday, makers unveiled the title of his upcoming film with Mani Ratnam. Taking to Instagram, the film's production house Raaj Kamal Films International treated fans to an intriguing title announcement video. They captioned the post, "A NEW NAME, A NEW HISTORY!#ThugLife. #KH234 #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan #HBDKamalSir #HBDUlaganayagan."

The video features Kamal Haasan in a never-seen-before avatar.In the video, he can be seen standing in a bleak, hazy landscape while wrapped himself in a rough cloak. He is being chased by few men and they could be seen approaching him.

Then, camera pans across Kamal's face, revealing his full look included a heavy moustache and beard. After working in 'Nayakan', Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam are reuniting for this film. Meanwhile, Rohit is currently garnering praises for his role in 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' Apart from this, Rohit will reprise his role as Rishi Shekhawat in 'Mismatched Season 3'. He is also set to star in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari', alongside Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sanya Malhotra.