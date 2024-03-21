RKFI shares teaser of new music video 'Inimel'

CHENNAI: Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) on Thursday unveiled the teaser of her upcoming music video titled 'Inimel'. The new music video features the vocals of Shruti Haasan and lyrics penned by Kamal Hassan. The music video of the song, stars Lokesh Kanagaraj and Shruti Haasan.



Taking to X,makers shared the song teaser video and captioned it,#Inimel the game begins from 25th March. Mark the Moment! Streaming exclusively on http://youtube.com/@rkfi.

The full song will be out on March 25.

Releasing under the label of Raaj Kamal Films International, the song is helmed by Dwarkesh Prabakar.

