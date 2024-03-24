RJ Vijay’s Wife first look out

CHENNAI: Helmed by debutant filmmaker Hemanathan R, Wife stars RJ Vijay and Anjali Nair in lead roles. On Saturday, the makers unveiled the first look and revealed the title of the film.

Billed to be a rom-com, the first-look poster features Vijay looking puzzled and Anjali yelling at him. Shedding light on the film’s title Wife and the significance to the story, Hemanathan said, “The choice of the title stems from the focus on the modern relationship between a husband and wife. Just as a queen holds significant power in a game of chess, the wife in every household plays a crucial role in shaping a family. My aim was to depict the love that blossoms after marriage, while showcasing the emotional complexities that come with it. It was surprising to discover that the title Wife had not been used for any movie before, and I consider myself fortunate to have secured it. I am confident that viewers of all ages will be able to connect with this film.”

Presented by Olympia Movies’s S Ambeth Kumar, the star cast include Maithreyan, Redin Kingsley, Kalyani Natarajan, Vijay Babu, Lallu, Kathir, and many others.

KA Sakthivel is handling cinematography and Jen Martin is composing music.