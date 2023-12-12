RJ Vijay now plays anchor in reel life

CHENNAI: RJ Vijay’s upcoming untitled project is all set to go on floors in Chennai today. To be directed by Hemanathan R and produced by Olympia Movies, the movie will have RJ Vijay and Anjali Nair in lead roles. “The film talks about love after marriage. Several aspects of this topic haven’t been discussed before and we are planning to bring them out with this film,” director Hemanathan told DT Next.

Anjali Nair

RJ Vijay plays an anchor in this movie. “We wanted the lead actor from that background and Vijay is a household name. The entire film will be shot in Chennai in a 40-day schedule,” he added. Talking about the pre-production, Hemanathan said, “It took me one year to set things up. We ensured that the story connects with the audience well and ensured that all elements are in place.”

Director Hemanathan R

The movie will also have Redin Kingsley, Mathew Varghese and Kalyani Natarajan in important roles.