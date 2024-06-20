RJ Balaji’s next tentatively titled Production No 3

CHENNAI: Million Dollar Studios, the production house behind the critically acclaimed and blockbuster hit movies like Good Night and Lover is collaborating with MRP Entertainment for a new project. This yet-to-be-titled movie will feature actor RJ Balaji playing the titular character. The official announcement of this new movie has been made with a spectacular poster, marking the special occasion of RJ Balaji’s birthday.

The movie has been tentatively titled Production No 3, and is bankrolled by producers Nazareth Pasilian, Magesh Raj Pasilian, and Yuvaraj Ganesan of Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment.

The official word on the other actors and technicians involved in this project will be revealed soon.