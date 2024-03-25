Rituparna Sengupta’s daughter to fly in from Singapore and join her for Holi

MUMBAI: Actress Rituparna Sengupta, who is known for her work in Bengali cinema, and Hindi films like ‘Main, Meri Patni Aur Wo’, ‘Aakrosh’, ‘Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji’ and others, has shared that her daughter, Rishona Niya Chakrabarty is coming to India from Singapore for Holi celebrations following her academic break.

The actress spoke about her plans for Holi, as she said: “Holi is a very special occasion for all of us. During childhood, we used to look forward to Holi, the celebrations, the play-off colours with pichkaari, drenching ourselves in coloured water, the balloons, and the elders blessing us with abir.”

The actress further mentioned that Holi is one festival that she really looks forward to despite the work pressure as the festival gives her a sense of calm and being with her loved ones.

She told IANS: “Even now, despite all the work pressure, we look forward to Holi. This time I have friends coming to my place for Satyanarayan pooja. My mother-in-law is back from hospital after making a recovery so we are planning for big celebrations with our close ones. After all, the festival is about togetherness.”

“I believe Holi is very meaningful, and a beautiful festival. I believe in safe Holi, and dry Holi with just gulaal and organic colours. Over the years, it has become all about enjoying the essence of Holi for me. My daughter is coming home from Singapore to India for Holi celebrations,” she added.