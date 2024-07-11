Riteish opens up on how SRK, Salman enriched his journey in the film industry 'beyond measure'

MUMBAI: Actor Riteish Deshmukh has opened up about the ‘immense’ influence of superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on his acting career, saying it has enriched his journey in the film industry beyond measure.



Riteish, who will soon be seen in the medical drama ‘Pill’ in the lead role of Dr Prakash Chauhan, revealed about his love for Hindi cinema.

“I've always been a huge film buff, often watching three to four movies a day. Until 2002, I watched every Hindi film on a VHS player, and I remain a bigger fan of Hindi films than any other. During my teenage years, I was an ardent fan of SRK and Salman. I feel incredibly blessed to have had the opportunity to work with them on screen,” said Riteish.

He further shared: “Their influence on me during my formative years was immense, and being able to collaborate with them has been a dream come true, enriching my journey in the film industry beyond measure.”

About the challenge of staying relevant in a growing industry like Bollywood, he commented: “I’ve been incredibly fortunate to sustain a long and successful career in Bollywood, and I consider myself truly blessed. My initial challenge was to remain relevant in an ever-evolving industry.”

“To achieve this, I have ventured into a variety of genres over the years, each presenting unique opportunities for growth and learning. Despite the many years I have spent in the industry, my passion for exploration remains undiminished. I still have a deep desire to explore new genres and diverse types of films, continually pushing the boundaries of my craft and embracing the endless possibilities that cinema has to offer,” added the actor, known for his work in movies like ‘Masti’, ‘Bluffmaster’, ‘Housefull’ among others.

‘Pill’ delves deep into the murky world of pharmaceutical scandals and unethical medical trials. From powerful tycoons to corrupt doctors, the series navigates a web of intrigue where a single pill's journey exposes the nexus of power, greed and ethical dilemmas.

In the show, Riteish plays Prakash, a CDSCO officer battling against a formidable pharmaceutical magnate.

The show will air from July 12 on JioCinema.