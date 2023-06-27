Rishi's 'Karz' clocks 43 years, director Subhash shares vintage pics

MUMBAI: Late actor Rishi Kapoor-starrer iconic film 'Karz' completed 43 years on Tuesday.

Helmed by Subhash Ghai, the film also stars Tina Ambani and Simi Garewal. The film delivered suspense and literal thrills to the audience. The concept of getting re-born and planning up an act of revenge was the plot line of the movie. Ravi, the character played by Kapoor will always remain iconic as well as irreplaceable.

Marking the 43 years of the film, Ghai took to Instagram and shared a few vintage pictures from the sets.

"Shatrughan sinha gave a clap for mahurat shot and mohd Rafi sang 'DARDE DIL -first song of my film KARZ under our first production of #mukta films on 24 Oct 1978 and KARZ was released on 27 June 1980. Celebrating today the 43rd year with youngest generation as fresh as in 1980. Missing my brilliant friends #RISHI KAPOOR N LUXMIIKANT n ANAND BAKSHI - the greats," Ghai captioned the post.

"The music from 'Karz' holds a special place in my heart and will always remain dear to me. The film also, is undeniably Chintuji's (referring to the late Rishi Kapoor) finest performance. It's heartening to know that even the younger generation today resonates with the music of 'Karz.' To remain relevant after more than three decades is truly an achievement for any filmmaker. I vividly remember, the first of 'Karz' was recorded with Mohammad Rafi Saab, Dard-e-dil, and music by Laxmikant-Pyarelal. And the first mahurat shot of 'Karz' took place on 24th October 1978 and featured Shatrughan Sinha. All I can say is, 'Kya zamana tha! Ek haseena thi, ek deewana that," he added.

As for Ghai's current projects, he is set to make his mark on Indian television with his production company Mukta Arts' maiden television show, 'Jaanaki'.