Rishi's 71st birth anniv: Riddhima posts childhood pic featuring little Ranbir

MUMBAI: On Monday, veteran star Rishi Kapoor would have turned 71. He passed away three years ago due to leukaemia, but his memories continued to live on among all -- especially through his films and his family pictures.

On his 71st birth anniversary today, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took a stroll down memory lane and dropped a super cute picture from her childhood days.

The image shows little Riddhima and little Ranbir posing stylishly with their dad Rishi Kapoor.

















"Happy Birthday papa (white heart emoji). Miss you a little more today...," she captioned the post. Rishi died at the age of 67 on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with leukaemia. He worked in many films including Bobby, Chandni, Henna, Saagar, Do Dooni Chaar, Agneepath, Amar Akbar Anthony, Kabhi Kabhie, Naseeb, Coolie and Ajooba, Kapoor & Sons and Mulk among many others.

His last film, Sharmaji Namkeen was shot with Paresh Rawal as the actor's some portion of films were incomplete.