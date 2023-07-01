Rhea Chakraborty's birthday: A look at her loved-up pictures with SSR

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has been part of many notable films like ‘Chehre’, ‘Jalebi’, ‘Sonali Cable’, among others.She made her debut with the 2013 comedy-drama ‘Mere Dad Ki Maruti’. Later, she drew a lot of press over her rumoured affair with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Reportedly, they were in a live relationship before Rajput died.The couple seldom failed to treat their fans to their candid moments.As the ‘Jalebi’ actor turns a year older on July 1, here’s a look at her adorable moments with Sushant;

Sunkissed selfie

Sushant and Rhea Chakraborty were in love with each other. In this happy sunkissed picture, Sushant can be seen putting his head on Rhea’s shoulder while she gave an infectious smile in a green floral printed kurta.

Mushy picture

In this picture, Rhea can be seen planting a kiss on Sushant’s cheeks. She shared this picture on Instagram and wrote, “Miss you everyday” with a black emoji.

Candid moments

Rhea shared a couple of pictures on the occasion of Sushant’s second birth anniversary where they can be seen posing behind cups. This candid picture is proof that Sushant and Rhea enjoy each other’s company and share a fun-loving bond.

Love-filled snap amid nature

From working out together to going on vacations with each other, the lovebirds had been giving us all major relationship goals. Rhea can be seen looking at her bae while Sushant gave a witty smile. This love-filled snap speaks a lot about their deep bond with each other.

Cute moments captured on lens

After Sushant’s death, Rhea always remembered him and shared unseen pictures. The couple can be seen happily posing for the camera in this throwback photo.