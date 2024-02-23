Revisiting Karan Singh Grover's adorable moments with Bipasha Basu

MUMBAI: Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu’s love story began on the sets of the horror film 'Alone' in 2015, and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016. On Karan's birthday today, Let's look at some of their adorable moments.
On Karan's birthday today, (February 23, 2024) Bipasha took to Instagram and uploaded a video of Karan attempting to mount an inflatable unicorn-shaped swimming tube
She wrote, “Monkey Prince Vs Pegasus. Happy Birthday my love @iamksgofficial. You are the reason why I smile and laugh so much You are the best father and the bestest husband Can’t express in words how much we both love you.”
Bipasha and Karan celebrated their daughter Devi's first birthday in the Maldives on November 12, 2023
Last year, on the occasion of Karwa Chauth (November 1, 2023), Bipasha shared an adorable picture with Karan from her first Karwa Chauth post-wedding
Taking to Instagram, Karan Singh Grover dropped an adorable "carfie" with his "angel" Bipasha Basu
"Some have wings on their back, I have the whole angel on mine.@bipashabasu," he wrote.
Bipasha wished Karan on the occasion of their 7th wedding anniversary
Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a throwback video which she captioned, "This happened 7 years back. The day we did our official signing to become Husband & Wife. The best thing that happened to me ... marrying my soulmate @iamksgofficial. Love you forever and ever."