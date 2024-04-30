Remembering Rishi Kapoor: Best songs to remember the legend

MUMBAI: In a career spanning over five decades, legendary actor Rishi Kapoor left an indelible mark on Indian cinema with his versatile acting skills.

He started his acting career as a child in his father Raj Kapoor's film Mera Naam Joker, and since then he never looked back. He continued working hard and established a name for himself with films like Bobby, Rafoo Chakkar, Chandni, Henna, Saagar, Karz, Agneepath, Amar Akbar Anthony, Kabhi Kabhie, Naseeb, Coolie and Ajooba, among many others.

Many of these movies featured songs that were the earworms of their day. In fact, to date, fans listen to some of his songs in his beloved memory. Marking his 4th death anniversary, let's take a look at some of his memorable songs.

'Main Shayar Toh Nahi' - Bobby (1973) This song truly sums up the feelings of first love, especially with that tune by Laxmikant-Pyarelal. Shailendra Singh lent his voice to the melodious track. Rishi Kapoor stole hearts with his charming presence in the song alongside Dimple Kapadia.





Om Shanti Om'- Karz (1980) Rishi Kapoor-starrer 'Karz' featured numerous chart-busting songs. 'Om Meri Om' was one of them. His performance touched hearts, and the song became an anthem for an entire generation.





Bachna Ae Haseeno - Hum Kisise Kum Nahin (1977) Bachna Ae Haseeno from Hum Kisise Kum Nahin is also one of his evergreen songs. Trumpet in hand, Kapoor sprints from one end of the stage to another and uses the space to communicate the zest and vigour of the track.





Dafli Wale Dafli Baja - Sargam (1979) Rishi Kapoor's chemistry with Jayaprada in 'Dafli Wale Dafli Baja' song left everyone in awe. Lata Mangeshkar’s and Mohammed Rafi's voices added magic to the track.





Mitwa (Chandni) Credits go to Lata Mangeshkar to make the song captivating with her voice. Also with this song, yellow saree became a trend in Bollywood. To date, people rewatch the video of the song to see Sridev, decked up in a yellow saree, romancing Rishi Kapoor.































