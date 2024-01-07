Remembering Irrfan Khan on his birth anniversary

MUMBAI: Irrfan Khan was considered one of the best actors the Indian film industry has ever witnessed.

He made his debut with the Oscar-nominated Hindi film 'Salaam Bombay!' and went on to star in some of the most critically acclaimed films.

On the occasion of his birth anniversary today, take a look at some of the best roles played by the legendary actor.

The Lunchbox In the film, Irrfan Khan played the role of Saajan Fernandes, a lonely and isolated guy who connects with a young woman named Ila, played by Nimrat Kaur, through a mistaken lunchbox delivery. Helmed by Ritesh Batra, the film received appreciation from the critics as well as the audiences.

Piku Apart from Irrfan Khan, Shoojit Sircar's directorial 'Piku' also starred Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone in the lead and was released in 2015. The film received positive reviews from both the critics as well as the audience. The film showcases the story of a father-daughter relationship.

Slumdog Millionaire Not only Bollywood, but the actor was also a part of several big Hollywood films as well. Despite little screen time in the film, he managed to make a name for himself as a crude police inspector who underestimated Jamal (played by actor Dev Patel) and berated him until he gained confidence and became a millionaire on a quiz show. The film went on to win several prizes, including eight Academy prizes, taking Irrfan to the global stage.

Life of Pi Irrfan, who played the adult version of the protagonist character 'Pi Patel' in this 2012 adventure-drama film directed by Ang Lee, was primarily heard rather than seen, working as the narrator. The film was a smash hit with critics and audiences alike, becoming one of the year's highest-grossing films and earning four Oscars out of eight nominations.