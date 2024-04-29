Begin typing your search...
Remembering Irrfan Khan: A look at his moments spent with family
Irrfan's fans should also be thankful to his family as they keep sharing anecdotes and pictures from the late actor's private life.
MUMBAI: Irrfan Khan made a lasting impact with his film career in the minds of the audience. The actor died four years ago but he is still very much alive in the hearts of his fans -- courtesy his huge body of work. Irrfan's fans should also be thankful to his family as they keep sharing anecdotes and pictures from the late actor's private life. As today marks the 4th anniversary of the versatile actor, let's remember him by resisting his adorable moments spent with his family.
