Remembering Irrfan Khan: A look at his moments spent with family

MUMBAI: Irrfan Khan made a lasting impact with his film career in the minds of the audience. The actor died four years ago but he is still very much alive in the hearts of his fans -- courtesy his huge body of work. Irrfan's fans should also be thankful to his family as they keep sharing anecdotes and pictures from the late actor's private life. As today marks the 4th anniversary of the versatile actor, let's remember him by resisting his adorable moments spent with his family.

Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar were married for 25 years until his death in 2020. They first met during the auditions for National School of Drama for the 1984 batch, and were friends for a long time before they got married. They share two sons Babil and Ayaan

This image was shared by Sutapa on 24th birthday of Babil. In this picture, Irrfan could be seen giving a piggyback ride to Babil. Babil is the firstborn of Irrfan and Sutapa. He followed in the footsteps of Irrfan and opted for an acting career.

Babil shared this snap, which was captured on the sets of Angrezi Medium. At that time he continued filming Angrezi Medium despite undergoing chemotherapy for neuroendocrine cancer.

In this monochrome image, one can see Irrfan lying on the bed with his son Babil